Wild Fox Befriends Little Kitten Through Window

Jennifer Rutter always enjoys watching the wildlife through the windows of her London house. But since February, she’s had a very special visitor. A bold little fox visits her garden daily and loves to sun herself on Rutter’s window ledge. “I see that fox nearly every day, and she’s a favorite on our street,” Rutter told The Dodo. “The kids watch out for her from their bedroom windows.”

Jennifer Rutter

Rutter doesn’t mind having a wild fox as a neighbor, especially since the vixen's so well-mannered. “She seems really polite and gentle,” Rutter said. “[She steps] off the pavement to let people pass, and, apart from the debris she leaves in my garden, she’s very welcome!” The fox even brings Rutter gifts, leaving the trinkets on her doorstep. “It’s brought me so many ‘presents,’” Rutter said. “I’ve had a bag of moldy limes, lots of chicken drumsticks, a single sausage, a small toy car — bread seems to be a favorite.”

Dodo Shows Wild Hearts

Jennifer Rutter

But nobody had personally interacted with the wild fox until this week, when Rutter’s kitten, Dodo, decided to make a new friend. Dodo was hanging out with her mom in the home office when the fox appeared at the window. The brave little kitten immediately jumped at the opportunity to play with the wild fox.

Jennifer Rutter

“Dodo was on my knee, and I pointed the fox out to her,” Rutter said. “She jumped up to the window and caught the fox’s attention, and then I started to film. I’ve never seen them interact before, and it was so moving to see them mirroring each other.” You can watch the touching moment here:

Jennifer Rutter