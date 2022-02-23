Wild Bird Hears Woman Singing And Decides To Copy Her Song

The other day, Chelsea Eckhart was sitting on the balcony outside her home in California when a visitor caught her eye — and her ear. Resting comfortably atop an overhead cable was a small bird. “She was being very vocal,” Eckhart told The Dodo. “I usually don’t see many birds stop on my balcony, so I was excited.” Though chances are Eckhart wasn’t the target audience of the bird’s little tune at first, the unlikely pair soon became a musical duo.

Chelsea Eckhart

During a brief pause in the bird’s chorus of chirps and tweets, Eckhart decided to start one anew herself. With a gentle hum, she sang back to the feathered visitor. And, sure enough, she answered back — echoing her simple melody in time. “It took a couple calls, but she did start to mimic what I was doing,” Eckhart said. “I was shocked when she was actually repeating me!” It was an interspecies duet:

