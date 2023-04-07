Whale Approaches Boat Captain To Ask Him To Do Her A Helpful Favor

For the past 20 years, Paco Jimenez Franco has been a whale watching captain in the waters of Ojo de Liebre, a lagoon on the Pacific coast of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula. There, he’s had a front row seat to these extraordinary animals — sightings of whom Franco regards a gift. And he’s found a special way of giving back.

On occasions when whales would arrive close to Franco’s boat, the captain noticed some were carrying whale lice — common parasites that attach themselves to various parts of a whale’s body. It’s unclear if the lice necessarily cause whales discomfort, but some theorize that their breaching behavior may be an attempt to dislodge them as unwanted hangers-on. Suspecting that to be the case, one day when a whale got close enough, Franco picked some lice off of her. And sure enough: “Once I removed the first one, she approached again so that I could continue to do so,” Franco told The Dodo.

Since then, that same whale has made a habit of visiting Franco on his boat for additional lice removal sessions. Arriving close, she’ll lift her head from the water within Franco’s reach — remaining there long enough for him to give her a thorough cleaning. “I have done it repeatedly, with the same whale and others,” Franco said. “It is very exciting for me.” Here’s footage of Franco's kindhearted routine: