Thoughtful Cat Surprises Her Mom With A New 'Gift' Every Day

Meet Coconut — a sweet cat who loves her mom more than anything else in the world.

Not long after Taryn Troutman and her husband adopted Coconut as a kitten, the thoughtful cat began an adorable routine.

Without prompting, Coconut will find some random object lying around the house and carry it to Troutman in her mouth. The little presents Coconut brings always vary, but they all seem to serve the same purpose — to show her mom just how much she cares.

“Coconut does bring me gifts EVERY DAY,” Troutman told The Dodo. “I never know what to expect.”

Here’s a montage of Coconut in action: