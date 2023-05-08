Watch This Senior Pup Get The Most Adorable Zoomies After Bath Time

Meet Momo — a 13-year-old super mutt whose age doesn’t reflect her rambunctious spirit. Sure, Momo knows how to seize a good nap opportunity when she sees one, but there’s something sweet that sets her apart from most senior pups. No matter what she’s going through, Momo can’t resist hopping like a bunny whenever she’s excited.

Momo’s puppy-like zoomies are a frequent occurrence these days, but that wasn’t always the case. In fact, when her adoptive family came across her picture online, the paragraph attached to it described a completely different dog. “Momo lived most of her life at a shelter in Korea where she was known as the kitchen dog. She had no name and not much hope of getting out,” Momo’s parents wrote in an Instagram post. “Volunteers tried to find her a foster or an adopter, but no one wanted her. She was considered too old, a super mutt, wasn’t too keen on being with people and had too many illnesses even though she had overcome them. Then we saw her.”

Dodo Shows Wild Hearts Guy And Wild Shark Have Been Best Friends For Decades

At 8 years old, Momo’s body wasn’t as youthful as it once was. While she was at the shelter, she experienced health problems that caused her body to ache. Over time, the pup’s wariness of other people grew. Instead of running around with her fellow sheltermates, she stayed to herself in the kitchen. After being overlooked for years, Momo’s life finally changed when her parents decided to take a chance on her. The couple hoped that the timid pup would come out of her shell soon, and they were willing to let her warm up to them on her own terms.

Momo’s parents waited patiently as she got used to her new life, and they encouraged her excitedly every time she achieved a milestone. “We witnessed so many Momo firsts when we adopted her — the first time she used the stairs, the first time she let us pet her, the first time she laid out in the grass in the backyard and more,” Momo’s parents wrote in an Instagram post. “Now she will hop and take the treat like an alligator.” Before long, the forlorn pup was running faster than the other senior dogs in her home. Unfortunately, Momo was just getting used to running laps around her family when she became sick again two years after her adoption. At one point, the tiny dog lost mobility in her back legs, but she refused to let that stop her. “She couldn’t use both hind legs, but she somehow started to hop on her left hind leg when being helped,” Momo’s parents wrote on Instagram. Thankfully, Momo’s pain eventually subsided, and she was able to get back to her regular zoomies.

Momo’s family loves to see the adorable pup leap around in excitement whenever there’s food nearby, but there’s one thing that excites her the most: post-bathtime. In a post on Instagram, Momo’s parents shared that the tiny dog absolutely hates taking baths. The accompanying picture shows Momo wrapped up in a towel and sporting the saddest puppy eyes. Even though she dislikes being rinsed off, getting out of the bath is always a cause for celebration for the senior pup. Recently, Momo’s parents recorded a video of the pup’s post-bath energy, and it’s just as hilarious as it is adorable. “She’s still got the zoomies,” Momo’s parents wrote in the post.

Once Momo gets the zoomies, the little pup is virtually unstoppable. But, with slippery floors and Momo’s wobbly balance, her parents decided to add in one extra measure of safety.

She may be 13, but Momo’s spirit is still spry like a puppy’s. And when she’s not running around her living room in celebration of conquering another bath, Momo can typically be found snoozing away on one of her many cozy beds alongside her senior brother, Fig. Momo’s still working on overcoming some of her old fears, but one thing’s for sure: The sweet girl is happier and bouncier than ever before.