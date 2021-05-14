3 min read Watch This Adorable Baby Bobcat Step Out To Bravely Explore The World What could be cuter than this 😍

The other day, staff at the UC Riverside Botanic Gardens discovered an adorable new arrival to the scenic 40-acre facility in Southern California. It was a wild bobcat kitten — bravely stepping away from his mom to explore the world around him.

The gardens, nestled alongside a wildlife corridor, are no strangers to wild visitors dropping by to enjoy the peaceful surroundings. But rarely do they offer such a vivid peek at their cuteness as this guy did. After noticing a staff member, the curious kitten just had to move in for a better look. "We do have fairly regular sightings of adult bobcats, and occasional spring sightings of kittens," Jodie Holt, director of UCR Botanic Gardens, told The Dodo. "Staff and visitors are always surprised and delighted to spot a bobcat." Here's video of the little bobcat in action:

Usually, bobcats visiting the gardens keep their distance from people. But in this case, the kitten's mom may have been distracted with another of her babies, allowing him to explore a bit further. Still, his solo exploring didn't last for long. That quick peek of the kitten, however, came as a pleasant reminder of the wild beauty in the world that often goes unseen. "This one was unusually close, but the mom moved them shortly after to parts unknown," Holt said. "It’s a special privilege to manage a public botanic gardens and nature preserve in a huge urban area like SoCal, and to give our visitors an opportunity to get out in our little bit of nature."