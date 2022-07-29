Watch The Moment This Heroic Dog Pulls Her Mom Away From Speeding Car
“I owe her my life.”
Kimberley Bridges was taking her boxer-Staffy, Orla, on a walk when she felt the pup pull on the leash — hard. The pair flew across the pavement just as a large car careened toward them on the sidewalk.
When Bridges checked a neighbor’s dash camera footage, she realized: Orla saved her life.
“It was a lot faster in real-time than what I expected,” Bridges told The Dodo. “We’re pretty lucky.”
You can watch the footage here:
Although Orla has only lived with Bridges for a few months, it’s clear she already feels very bonded with her family — and will do anything to protect them.
According to the Daily Mail, the car was going 70 miles per hour and was only millimeters from Bridges as it flew past.
But, because it all happened so quickly, Bridges didn’t realize just how close a call it was at first. When they returned from the walk, Bridges noticed Orla still seemed on edge — that’s when she knew she had to get the tapes.
“When I got home, I thought Orla was a little shaken, which made me think this may have been closer than [I] thought,” Bridges said.
Orla is so happy that her family is safe. And now that she’s been deemed a hero, her life is better than ever.
“We [always] loved her very much and knew she was very special,” Bridges said. “But I guess [now] I owe her my life, so she gets even more treats. Extra belly rubs, too.”