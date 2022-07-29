Watch The Moment This Heroic Dog Pulls Her Mom Away From Speeding Car

Kimberley Bridges was taking her boxer-Staffy, Orla, on a walk when she felt the pup pull on the leash — hard. The pair flew across the pavement just as a large car careened toward them on the sidewalk. When Bridges checked a neighbor’s dash camera footage, she realized: Orla saved her life.

Facebook/Kimberley Bridges

“It was a lot faster in real-time than what I expected,” Bridges told The Dodo. “We’re pretty lucky.” You can watch the footage here:

Although Orla has only lived with Bridges for a few months, it’s clear she already feels very bonded with her family — and will do anything to protect them.



Kimberley Bridges

According to the Daily Mail, the car was going 70 miles per hour and was only millimeters from Bridges as it flew past. But, because it all happened so quickly, Bridges didn’t realize just how close a call it was at first. When they returned from the walk, Bridges noticed Orla still seemed on edge — that’s when she knew she had to get the tapes. “When I got home, I thought Orla was a little shaken, which made me think this may have been closer than [I] thought,” Bridges said.

Kimberley Bridges