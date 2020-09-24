4 min read Shelter Worker Adopts Kitten Who Wouldn't Stop Meowing At Him “Sugar would yell at Glen to stop doing work and pay attention to him" 😍😂

When Sugar and his siblings arrived at the Exploits Valley SPCA in July, it was immediately clear that he was sick. He had a respiratory virus that required medication, so he needed to stay at the shelter a bit longer than the rest of his litter before he could be adopted. While Sugar was healing, he bonded with all of the shelter staff and volunteers, and loved showing off what a sweet little kitten he was.

Exploits Valley SPCA

“He was extremely friendly and vocal from the beginning,” Sarah MacLeod of the Exploits Valley SPCA told The Dodo. One of the staff members who Sugar saw a lot was Glen. Glen has been working at the shelter for the past 30 years and absolutely loves it. He was often assigned to clean the room where Sugar was staying, and every time Sugar saw Glen, he got so excited.

Exploits Valley SPCA

“Sugar would yell at Glen to stop doing work and pay attention to him,” MacLeod said. Every time Glen passed by Sugar, Sugar would meow endlessly until Glen finally gave him some love and attention. Over 30 years, Glen had fallen in love with countless cats, but still managed to see them off to their forever homes. Something about Sugar was different, though. The bond that Glen and Sugar had was clearly special.

Exploits Valley SPCA

Glen definitely hadn’t had any plans to adopt a kitten. After a while, though, it became clear that Sugar wasn’t going to be happy unless he was always by Glen’s side. He knew what he had to do. “Glen wasn’t looking to adopt, he has a cat already, but loved Sugar too much to let him be adopted,” MacLeod said.

Exploits Valley SPCA

Glen officially adopted Sugar into his family, and Sugar couldn’t have been happier about it. Sugar is now all settled into his new home and loving life. Every time Glen wakes up and sees Sugar, he knows he made the right decision.