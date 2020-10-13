People Can’t Get Enough Of This Fluffy White Cat In The Clouds
"[I] turned him into some sort of god" 😂
This is Clyde — a sweet white cat with a larger-than-life personality.
It's not an easy quality to capture in photos. But by pure accident, Clyde's owner did just that.
Clyde lives with Twitter user Amanda Hyslop and her boyfriend. At home, he likes to keep tabs on things going on both inside the house and outside the window — like some furry, omniscient deity.
That comparison was recently captured in a picture.
"He has a habit of staring at us from the front window whenever we leave," Amanda told The Dodo. "I was trying to capture that when the clouds lined up perfectly with his cat perch."
And voila!
Just like that, Clyde took on the appearance of a heavenly being — a godly cloud cat, if you will.
Seeing the photo made Amanda do a double take.
"Took a pic of the cat looking out the window and accidentally turned him into some sort of god," she wrote on Twitter.
People there agreed. Clyde's cloud photo quickly went viral, earning the cat plenty of new admirers.
Was the photo really an accident? Or was it a sign? Clyde's not talking.
"I definitely think he would love the photo," Amanda said. "A lot of people on Twitter said I simply captured his true form and I think they're right."