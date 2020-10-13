People Can’t Get Enough Of This Fluffy White Cat In The Clouds

It's not an easy quality to capture in photos. But by pure accident, Clyde's owner did just that.

Clyde lives with Twitter user Amanda Hyslop and her boyfriend. At home, he likes to keep tabs on things going on both inside the house and outside the window — like some furry, omniscient deity.

That comparison was recently captured in a picture.

"He has a habit of staring at us from the front window whenever we leave," Amanda told The Dodo. "I was trying to capture that when the clouds lined up perfectly with his cat perch."

And voila!