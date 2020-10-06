3 min read Violinist Finds A Way To Hold Her Kitten And Practice At The Same Time "I can literally practice for an hour without her moving" 🎵😻

Meet Esther Abrami and her adorable foster cat named Rémila. Their sweet friendship hits all the right notes.

Esther Abrami

Abrami is a professional violinist from France, where she tries her best to practice a few hours every day. Unfortunately, Abrami's passion for playing music came into conflict with the kitten's favorite pastime. Rémila, you see, loves to cuddle in her foster mom's lap — and Abrami typically plays the violin standing up.

Esther Abrami

When Abrami stood to practice, Rémila would cry at her feet. "I tried practicing sitting down, and she’d lie down on my lap," Abrami told The Dodo. "But I can’t always be practicing sitting down." Faced with this dilemma, Abrami hatched a wonderful plan to keep them both happy.

Esther Abrami

"I had the idea of having a little bag in which I could put her in and have around my waist," Abrami said. "Never did I think she would absolutely love hanging in there!" But as soon as Abrami placed her foster cat into that repurposed fanny pack — now a proper kitten pouch — Rémila happily settled right in. And now, when Abrami practices violin, Rémila has the coziest seat in the house:

With that, Abrami can play to her heart's content, much to Rémila's delight. "I realized she absolutely loves music! I can literally practice for an hour without her moving from the bag," she said. "To know she enjoys my music has created a really special bond between us."

Esther Abrami

The solution Abrami came up with has made everyone happier — but there has been one unforeseen, albeit adorable, little downside.

Esther Abrami