Cute Video Of Dogs Running Outside At Day Care Goes Hilariously Wrong

Sawnee Dog Retreat is an incredibly popular doggy day care and boarding facility that often has dozens and dozens of dogs all hanging out at once. When the dogs are let out into the yard, it turns into an adorable (and closely supervised) stampede, one that Rawson Livezey, the owner of Sawnee Dog Retreat, loves to film.

One day, Livezey had a camera set up as around 85 dogs ran out into the yard. For the most part, it captured dogs athletically leaping through the air as they excitedly ran outside to play — and then Copper came along.

Copper is a Brittany spaniel who was extra excited to go outside to play with all of his friends that day. As he ran towards the yard, he tried to take a shortcut by jumping over some of the dogs running next to him, but unfortunately, his plan didn’t exactly work out.

Instead of gliding over the other dogs, Copper slammed into them and went flying — right into the camera.