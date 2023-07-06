Vet Staff Surprises Dog With The Sweetest Farewell After Long Hospital Stay

From day one together, Paulo Santoro and his sweet dog, Luck, have been inseparable companions. The pair’s bond runs deep. “We have a very strong connection,” Santoro told The Dodo. “We communicate with just a look.” A few months ago, however, something threatened to cut Luck and Santoro’s time together short.

Paulo Santoro

While out on a walk near their home in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Santoro and Luck were approached by a group of armed criminals who wanted to rob them. Sensing the danger, Santoro and Luck began to escape — but then gunshots rang out behind them. Luck had been struck in the back.

Dodo Shows Foster Diaries Guy Falls In Love With His Little Meatball Of A Foster Dog

Paulo Santoro

Santoro rushed his injured dog to a local veterinary clinic in hopes that Luck’s life could be saved. “They were able to stop the bleeding,” Santoro said. But Luck’s road to recovery would be much longer still.

Paulo Santoro

Facing complications from the gunshot wound, Luck required three painstaking surgeries at the hands of his dedicated medical crew. “He was hospitalized for 55 days,” Santoro said. “His will to live was extraordinary. He’s a warrior.” During those weeks undergoing treatment, Luck became more than just a patient to his caretakers.

Paulo Santoro

Luck’s perseverance served as an inspiration to the vet staff, who came to regard him as a friend. So, when the day finally came for Luck to be discharged, they marked the occasion with a surprise farewell. “It was a feeling of pure happiness,” Santoro said.

It’s been a few months since then, and Luck continues to thrive. “He’s made a wonderful recovery,” Santoro said, adding that the whole ordeal has only deepened their love: “Were are closer than ever.”

Paulo Santoro