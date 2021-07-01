Dog Walks Himself To Vet Clinic To Ask People There For Help

The other day, veterinarian Igor Holanda was working at his clinic in Brazil when an unexpected visitor strolled inside. It was a dog, all by himself.

“He walked in very calmly and stopped,” Holanda told The Dodo. “At first we didn't understand. We looked around to see if he had someone with him, but there was no one.”

But the dog wasn’t lost. Turns out, he was a stray who had a cut on his neck. And he’d found just the people to assist him.

“When we approached the animal, we realized that it was a request for help,” Holanda said.

Here’s that moment on video: