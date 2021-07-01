Dog Walks Himself To Vet Clinic To Ask People There For Help
“He walked in very calmly and stopped. At first we didn't understand."
The other day, veterinarian Igor Holanda was working at his clinic in Brazil when an unexpected visitor strolled inside. It was a dog, all by himself.
“He walked in very calmly and stopped,” Holanda told The Dodo. “At first we didn't understand. We looked around to see if he had someone with him, but there was no one.”
But the dog wasn’t lost. Turns out, he was a stray who had a cut on his neck. And he’d found just the people to assist him.
“When we approached the animal, we realized that it was a request for help,” Holanda said.
Here’s that moment on video:
The dog didn’t have an appointment, of course. But Holanda didn’t hesitate to treat him.
"We brought him into the office, did a general clinical evaluation and subsequently the cleaning of the wound," Holanda said.
Through it all, the grateful pup was a model patient.
The dog's injury will require further treatment, Holanda said, but he's committed to seeing him through to a full recovery. The vet, after all, had been chosen to be the dog's doctor by the pup himself.
"I feel privileged to be able to help," Holanda said. "God guided this animal to my clinic so I could take care of him."
With any luck, the dog's decision to enter the vet clinic will result in more than just a healed body. Holanda is optimistic that his lonely days as a stray have come to an end for good.
"His treatment will take a little longer, but it will work," Holanda said. "And God willing, he will also find someone to adopt him and give him the love and affection he deserves."