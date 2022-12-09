Vet Has A 'Designated Pig Fork' For The Sweetest Reason

At Avian and Exotic Animal Care in Raleigh, North Carolina, a typical day of caring for patients doesn’t look the way it does at most veterinary hospitals. The vets treat all kinds of non-dog and non-cat patients, from turtles to owls to axolotls. To help these special patients feel calm and relaxed, the vets need a lot of different tricks up their sleeves — which is how the pig fork idea was born.

While pigs are adorable, they can also be rather cheeky and definitely have minds of their own. It can sometimes be difficult to get a pig to agree to be calm during a checkup, which is why Dr. Salina Locke has a designated pig fork.

“The pig fork idea came about from my mentor, Dr. Dan Johnson,” Dr. Locke, an exotic animal specialist veterinarian and owner of Avian and Exotic Animal Care, told The Dodo. “He has been seeing pig patients for years, and I think he learned it from one of his clients a long, long time ago, and he taught me.”