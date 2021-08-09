Two Clever Dogs Invent Their Own Way Of Playing Fetch “This happens all day, every day."

Meet Leyla and Bear — a pair of good pups who know the very best of times are those they can enjoy together. And to prove it, look no further than this new take on a classic game Leyla and Bear invented on their own.

Kristine Lequerique

After years of living in an apartment, the two dogs and their family recently moved into a new home — and it's presented some new opportunities for fun. Now, they can actually play fetch inside. “We started by throwing the ball upstairs [from the living room], so they would have to run up and down the stairs,” Kristine Lequerique, the dogs’ owner, told The Dodo. But one day, Leyla decided to stay upstairs after the ball was thrown. And rather than run back down to return it, she instead “passed” it to Bear waiting down below — making the game equally fun for everyone. Here they are in action:

Seeing this form of fetch Leyla and Bear created, Lequerique was stunned. “I was so surprised,” she said. “Then it just kept going from there.”

Since then, all earlier forms of fetch have been tossed out the window (so to speak). And they haven’t looked back. “This happens all day, every day. They can go for hours or until we stop. Then they just continue to throw the ball at you until we start again,” Lequerique said. “They’re so smart.”