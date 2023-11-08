Trucker Spots Puppy On Highway With Something Strange Around Her Neck

A truck driver was traveling through Benson, Arizona, recently when an unusual sight forced them to slam on the brakes. They’d noticed a tiny white blob resting on the shoulder of an Interstate 10 exit ramp and quickly realized that it was a puppy in need of help. Not only did someone abandon the puppy on the busy highway, but they’d left her with a zip tie secured tightly around her neck.

The driver pulled over and immediately jumped out to help the poor girl. “Fortunately, a truck driver spotted her and stopped, removed the zip tie, gave her water and kept her safe until a trooper arrived to help,” Arizona Department of Public Safety wrote on Facebook. Trooper Iliana Magallanes arrived moments later. The puppy, whose neck was still swollen and eyes bloodshot, greeted the officer with an enthusiastic tail wag. “[She was] still friendly and happy despite her ordeal,” Arizona Department of Public Safety wrote.

Trooper Magallanes drove the puppy to Benson Animal Shelter (BAS), covering her with a cozy blanket and endless affection on the way there. Then, BAS’s loving team took over caring for the sweet girl, whom they’d named Brandy.

Brandy went immediately into foster care with the shelter’s manager. She had a long road of healing ahead, but luckily she was in great hands. And it wasn't long before she secured a forever family. “She is doing amazingly great!” BAS wrote on Facebook. “She has a home once she is spayed and fully recovered from her tragic event.”

Today, Brandy’s in foster care feeling better than ever. There’s still some time left before she’s able to go to her forever home, but the team knows that she has what it takes to overcome it all. “She is a fighter, and thankfully she has no long-term effects from the torture she went through,” BAS wrote on Facebook. “She is a survivor of animal cruelty.”