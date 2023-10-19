Troopers Find Exhausted Deer Stranded Miles From Shore
All aboard!
Last week, Alaska Wildlife Troopers were on patrol in a boat near Ernest Sound when two unexpected figures in the distance caught their eyes.
There, some four miles from the closest shore, was a pair of deer. They were struggling to stay afloat in the frigid water.
But they wouldn’t remain stranded for long.
Footage released by law enforcement captures the moment that the deer appeared to approach the troopers’ vessel as if to ask for help. And help is what the deer received.
After welcoming the exhausted animals aboard the boat, the troopers then shuttled the pair to safety.
Once ashore, the deer were released into the woods — their lives saved by troopers who had gone above and beyond to give them a second chance.
It isn't known why the deer attempted to make that perilous crossing, or how long they'd been in the water, but judging from their struggle to stay afloat, the troopers had rescued them just in time.
"That’s amazing," one commenter wrote online. "Thank you for your hard and amazing work."