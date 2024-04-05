Trio Of Abandoned Pups Watch Each Other's Backs While Waiting For Help

Suzette Hall, founder of Logan’s Legacy 29 dog rescue, is used to fielding calls about stray dogs in Southern California. Good Samaritans in Orange County often reach out to her whenever they find a pup in need. But, recently, she answered a call that was more concerning than most. The Good Samaritan reported finding not one, but three tiny dogs deserted on an abandoned property in Compton — and they refused to leave each other’s side while waiting for help.

As soon as Hall saw a picture of the pups, she knew their rescue would be tricky to plan. It was already tough to corral one scared dog, let alone three. But she knew she was their only hope. “It was beyond heartbreaking to see,” Hall wrote on Facebook. “They are all so tiny.”

Hall’s rescue mission was unexpectedly delayed for a few days due to mechanical issues with her rescue vehicle. In the meantime, her friend, Mary Nakiso, visited with them every evening, leaving them nutritious food to scarf down while they waited to be rescued. When Hall finally made it out to the property, she was stunned by the trio’s loyalty to each other. “They were so scared, but they had each other,” Hall wrote. “And boy, do they love each other.”

Hall showered the pups with loving affirmations from a comfortable distance then formulated a plan to catch them. She captured the smallest of the three, whom she named Oscar, while Nakiso worked on gaining the middle pup's trust. Thankfully, it didn’t take much convincing on Nakiso’s end. “The little girl loved Mary so much, and Mary was able to get her,” Hall said.

Hall and Nakiso were ecstatic to scoop Oscar and his sister, Jolene, off the ground and into the safety of Hall’s van. But their slightly bigger brother, later named Ollie, gave the rescuers more trouble than the first two. “The third baby boy was so beyond scared, he kept going into the garage,” Hall wrote. Hall and Nakiso decided to give the pup space and drove his siblings to Camino Pet Hospital while he decompressed a bit. Later that night, Hall went back to the property with a humane dog trap and set it next to the garage where Ollie was hiding.

Hall breathed a deep sigh of relief the following morning when she discovered Ollie sitting inside the trap. She drove the sweet boy straight to the vet hospital, where he reunited with his siblings. “They were all so scared. So cold, so hungry,” Hall wrote. “But they were finally all safe. They had each other again.”

The triplets soon received clean bills of health before heading off to a foster home together, where Hall’s close friend, Genavie Ochoa, has been caring for them ever since. While Ollie is still pretty timid, his siblings are getting more comfortable with their surroundings each day. Despite the setbacks, their rescuers are hopeful that they will all make a full recovery from the emotional turmoil they experienced. “Ollie is so scared, but the other two are so sweet and love belly rubs,” Hall told The Dodo. “These poor babies went through so much.” You can watch the pups enjoy belly rubs here:

Hall hopes to see Ollie, Jolene and Oscar find the perfect forever family sometime soon. Until then, she’s comforted knowing that, as they cuddle together in a warm and safe environment, the pups already feel at home. “I’m sure they haven’t slept this good in a long time,” Hall wrote. “They are rescued and have each other.”