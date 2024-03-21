Travelers Driving Down Back Road Spot 'Little Brown Ball Of Fur' Struggling Just Ahead

A few months ago, a pair named Jakob and Laura were driving home from the store, down a back road in Pennsylvania, when they noticed something strange up ahead. It was late January, and everything was blanketed in a layer of snow. Most animals were still warm inside their burrows. But, oddly enough, there appeared to be someone fuzzy in the middle of the street, and he wasn’t moving.

Facebook/Raven Ridge Wildlife Center

“They happened to see this little brown ball of fur moving and stumbling across the road in the snow,” Raven Ridge Wildlife Center wrote in a Facebook post about the rescue. “They both knew something was wrong and immediately pulled over and got the little guy in a box.” The wayward animal was a groundhog. Seemingly, the confused little guy had left his burrow too early, during an unseasonably warm spell, only to be met with snow and ice soon afterward. Now this groundhog was immobile and suffering from mange. Luckily for the groundhog, Jakob and Laura took him straight to Raven Ridge Wildlife Center, where rescuers helped him warm up and began treating his wounds. In time, the groundhog was happily munching on the first of many salads.

Facebook/Raven Ridge Wildlife Center

When she first met the groundhog, wildlife rehabilitator Tracie Young feared his mange was too extreme. “I was definitely worried for him,” Young told The Dodo. However, Young’s fears were soon assuaged as she watched the groundhog’s back transform from being dry and patchy to being soft and covered in healthy fur.

Facebook/Raven Ridge Wildlife Center

Once the weather warms up, rescuers at Raven Ridge will release this groundhog back into a suitable habitat nearby. Back in the wild, the groundhog will be free to enjoy his spring.