Traveler Finds Pile Of Gray Fluff Under Parked Car — Then Realizes It's Breathing

Last Fall, a Good Samaritan traveling around Mexico City made a heartbreaking discovery. While walking down a quiet street, they noticed a pile of gray fluff under a parked car — then realized it was breathing. The Good Samaritan soon identified the pile of fluff as a dog, and they rushed to his side to help. They weren’t sure how long he’d been out in the sun, but he barely picked his head up when they approached. “By the time someone came to his rescue, he had been lying there for a few days,” West Coast Paws Dog Rescue (WCPDR) wrote on Facebook. “He was exhausted, skinny and full of fleas.”

The dog didn’t have enough energy to greet his rescuer formally, but he was so glad they’d found him. Without skipping a beat, the Good Samaritan scooped the pup up and brought him to the nearest shelter. The dog, later named Grey, received some much-needed fluids and rest there. Grey soon started feeling better, and, with the help of WCPDR, he soon found the perfect adoptive family. But the resilient pup had to travel across the continent to get to them. “He flew from Mexico City to Vancouver, where he stayed overnight with a foster home,” WCPDR wrote. “The next day, he went back to the airport and met his new mama! They spent a night at a hotel then flew together to the Yukon.”

Grey traveled from Mexico to Canada over a few days, and he was more than happy to settle into his new home in the Yukon. Despite his traumatic past, Grey connected with his new mom right away. “Fortunately, he bonded instantly with his new mama and knew he was safe,” WCPDR wrote.

It’s been a few months since his rescue, and Grey is doing better than ever. His once-dirty coat is now bright and shiny again. At 8 years old, Grey is relearning all the joyful parts about being a dog. While he’s just now starting to show interest in toys, his love for cuddles was present from the very beginning. “His favorite thing ever is cuddles!” Grey’s new mom wrote to WCPDR, later shared on their Facebook. “He loves coming up on the couch for some cuddles.”

Grey’s mom hopes to see the little guy play fetch with one of his many toys soon, but she’s just happy to know that he feels completely safe in his new home. And his friends at WCPDR couldn’t have asked for a better outcome. “Rescue isn’t perfect and isn’t always easy, but it’s one of the single most rewarding things you can do [for] a dog who has had a life as hard as Grey’s,” WCPDR wrote. “We’re so happy for Grey … that someone was willing to give a senior dog a chance!”