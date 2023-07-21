Trail Camera In Forest Captures Thrilling Footage Of Its Final Moments

For the past several years, naturalist Rick C. West has been monitoring wildlife in the forest near his home in Canada using motion-sensing camera traps. West’s goal is to record scenes of animals going about their business. But, the other day, one of his cameras captured something a little different: Its own untimely demise.

While the cameras West uses are designed to be inconspicuous, mounted within a protective case and attached to the side of trees, it failed to elude the notice of one recent passerby. That passerby was a bear — and apparently he was none too pleased to discover he was being watched. Here’s video of what happened next: