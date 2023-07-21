Trail Camera In Forest Captures Thrilling Footage Of Its Final Moments
The camera didn't stand a chance.
For the past several years, naturalist Rick C. West has been monitoring wildlife in the forest near his home in Canada using motion-sensing camera traps.
West’s goal is to record scenes of animals going about their business. But, the other day, one of his cameras captured something a little different: Its own untimely demise.
While the cameras West uses are designed to be inconspicuous, mounted within a protective case and attached to the side of trees, it failed to elude the notice of one recent passerby.
That passerby was a bear — and apparently he was none too pleased to discover he was being watched.
Here’s video of what happened next:
West’s friend and fellow wildlife watcher was the one who discovered the device broken in the woods. He brought it to West’s house.
“My doorbell rang and there was my friend holding my camera in his hands, a little chewed, with a broken lens,” West told The Dodo.
Fortunately, West was able to repair the camera, which he plans to remount a little higher up so as to be more out of reach. It’s a bit of a hassle, yes. But a small price to pay for having captured such thrilling footage.
“Next time, I have to be smarter than the average bear,” West said.