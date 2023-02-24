Trail Camera Catches Something Conservationists Have Been Dying To See

Denise M. Peterson had been waiting months for this. Ever since Peterson, founder of the Utah Mountain Lion Conservation , noticed a female and male mountain lion roaming the area together, she'd been checking the trail cameras in the Utah wilderness, hoping to see someone small.

Finally, this month, Peterson checked the footage and there they were — three baby mountain lions roaming through the snow with their mom.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources estimates that there are about 2,500 mountain lions in Utah. However, determining an exact number of mountain lions is difficult, given that the cats are very elusive. According to Peterson, hunting in the region has increased in recent years, further damaging mountain lion numbers. Kitten survival rates are generally quite low, so it was especially exciting to see three healthy babies on the cam.

“It was truly a gift!” Peterson said.