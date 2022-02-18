Trail Camera Captures The Magic Moment Two Bobcats Fall In Love

Move over Sinatra, there’s a new crooner in town. But while his songs may sound a little shrill to some, this furry, singing suitor is winning hearts regardless. And there’s video to prove it.

Robyn Sloan

Fascinating footage captured on a trail camera in Colorado shows the moment an eligible male bobcat crossed paths with a seemingly eligible potential mate. To signal his interest in getting to know her better, the bobcat began to sing his mating call. And as you’ll see, that really seemed to win her over. Love was in the air for these wild cats:

