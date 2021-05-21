2 min read Trail Camera Captures The First Howls Of An Adorably Tiny Wolf Pup Practice makes perfect ❤️

Few sounds are quite as iconic as that of a wolf’s howl ringing out through the silent wilderness. But getting that bone-chilling call down pat evidently takes some practice. Just ask this little wolf pup.

Voyageurs Wolf Project

Researchers from the Voyageurs Wolf Project, a group that aims to study the behavior of wolves in northern Minnesota, recently captured some adorable footage on one of their forest cameras. In it, a baby wolf is seen approaching the camera — before making his presence known with a few tiny howls. "Listen to some of this wolf pup’s first howls from only a few weeks ago! " Voyageurs Wolf Project wrote. "A little warning: The pup is pretty loud for only being 4-weeks old!"

Though the wolf pup appears alone on camera, other wolves can be heard calling out, too — the little guy's family, no doubt, using the sound to keep tabs on one another. With any luck, from these humble howl beginnings, the pup will one day call out with a grown-up voice, echoing through his wild home as it has for countless generations before him.