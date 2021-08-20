Trail Camera Captures Baby Deer’s Adorable Zoomies

Just like a puppy ❤️

By Stephen Messenger

Published on 8/20/2021 at 4:56 PM

A trail camera recently captured something adorable afoot in the Florida Everglades.

It was a little deer having the time of his life.

Bobby Wummer Photography

Evidently, the fawn had been out for a stroll with his mom when she decided to stop and rest her hooves awhile in the grass. Her kid, however, wasn’t so interested in relaxing.

Instead, he got a case of the zoomies — and that cute burst of energy was all caught on video:

Clearly, the little fawn was having a blast — and thanks to the trail camera capturing the cute scene unfold, his joy is something the world gets to enjoy as well.

Top-Rated Products For The Ultimate Dog Spa Day

Sparkling clean ✨

Top-Rated Products For The Ultimate Dog Spa Day

Sparkling clean ✨