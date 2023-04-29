Traffic Cam Catches Speeding Car With Someone Unexpected Behind The Wheel

Law enforcement officers in Germany recently installed some traffic cameras along streets around the city of Bonn with the aim of catching speeding drivers in the act. What they weren’t expecting, however, was to photograph someone other than a human behind the wheel.

Bonn Police

Upon reviewing the images returned by those cameras, one photo in particular jumped out to members of the Bonn Police. It showed a white car traveling about 7 mph over the speed limit — being driven, from the looks of it, by a rather handsome dog. And as if that weren’t noteworthy enough, he appeared to be doing it all with his eyes closed.

Bonn Police