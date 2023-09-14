Tour Guide Stumbles Upon A ‘Dead’ Tapir — Then Realizes What’s Really Going On

At Corcovado National Park in Puerto Jiménez, Costa Rica, wildlife is everywhere. Local tour guides — like those with Surcos Tours — are used to coming across different species of animals on their daily treks, but recently a guide saw something in the forest that stopped him in his tracks.

In front of him lay a tapir, seemingly dead, and birds of prey pecking at her fur. As he got closer, he realized what was really going on.

Spotting tapirs while wandering through the Central American rainforest isn’t unusual for those hiking with Surcos Tours. In the past, tour guides and their groups have encountered tapirs swimming across the Sirena Rivera or enjoying a meal just off the shore.

You can watch one of these moments here: