Tiny Stray Dog Is Unrecognizable After Emergency Makeover

Crunchy wasn’t feeling his best when Stray Rescue of St. Louis came to his aid. The 2-year-old pup could barely see through his thick mats of fur — and even worse, he was in a lot of pain. Thankfully, the Missouri rescue took him in as an emergency case and gave Crunchy the transformation of a lifetime.

Stray Rescue of St. Louis

“Crunchy was picked up by our local animal control,” Natalie Thompson, director of marketing at the rescue, told The Dodo. “They contacted us to see if we could help him, so we [did, and] immediately sedated him and went to work.” By “work,” Thompson meant shaving the 10-pound pup’s matted hair and nursing Crunchy back to health.

Stray Rescue of St. Louis

“He was very scared when he first woke up after being sedated and shaved and cleaned,” Thompson said. “He would snap and hide — but he enjoyed being tucked in.” Crunchy eventually warmed up to all who cared for him and began lying in their laps. “We’ll never forget the day he started to play and show his adorable personality,” Thompson said.

Stray Rescue of St. Louis