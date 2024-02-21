Tiny Raccoon Peers Through Bookstore Window Asking For Help

What started as an average day at The Book Store on the Hill in Richmond Hill, Georgia, took a turn last year when a man approached the register and delivered some surprising news.

“[A customer] came up to me at the counter and told me I had a raccoon in the store,” store owner Kimberly Long told The Dodo. “I was not sure that I understood him right.”

Confused, Long and a fellow bookstore clerk approached the business’ glass door. Sure enough, a tiny raccoon was waiting just outside, peering longingly through the windowpane.

“You could very clearly tell that he was a lost baby,” Long said.