2 min read

Tiny Puppy Shares An Adorable Moment With A Very Friendly Butterfly

The happiest thing you'll see all day 😍

By Stephen Messenger

Published on 3/23/2021 at 1:24 PM

Little puppies and beautiful butterflies — each on their own couldn't be more perfect. Together, however, they manage to take things to a whole other level.

Just ask this pup and her colorful new friend.

Lúcia Kohl Dalmolin

Lúcia Kohl Dalmolin recently shared an adorable video of the little dog enjoying a day out on the front porch. It was there, it seems, that the pup caught the attention of a passing butterfly, who flitted over to make her acquaintance.

What followed was perhaps one of the sweetest moments ever caught on camera.

"Playing with a butterfly," the dog's owner can be heard saying in disbelief. "Just look at that."

Here's the moment on video:

While it's no secret that puppies are notoriously playful, the butterfly seems to match her enthusiasm. But it's possible the butterfly was interested in more than just a little horsing around. The video evidently originates in Brazil, where some species of butterflies are known to land on other animals to "drink" their tears.

Whatever the case may be, a moment that happy will be hard to beat.

The Cutest Pet Bunk Beds

The Cutest Pet Bunk Beds

Shop at Amazon
Merry Pet Wood Pet House

Merry Pet Wood Pet House

Amazon
$109
onsale!
Shop at Wayfair
Dog Bunk Bed with Removable Cushions

Dog Bunk Bed with Removable Cushions

Wayfair
$538
$900
Shop at Amazon
Penn-Plax Buddy Bunk - Multi-Level Bed and Step System for Dogs and Cats

Penn-Plax Buddy Bunk - Multi-Level Bed and Step System for Dogs and Cats

Amazon
$186
Shop at Etsy
Mid Century Modern-Inspired Unique Cat Bed with hammock and | Etsy

Mid Century Modern-Inspired Unique Cat Bed with hammock and | Etsy

Etsy
$175
Shop at Amazon
Kitty City Cat Claw Steel Bed

Kitty City Cat Claw Steel Bed

Amazon
$26
Shop at Wayfair
Furry Friends Bunk Bed

Furry Friends Bunk Bed

Wayfair
$70
Our Newsletter
By Signing Up, I Agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy.