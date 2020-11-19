4 min read Tiny Orphaned Bat Finds The Perfect Person To Be Her Mom "They're tiny, perfect beings" ❤️ 🦇

It’s unclear exactly how this teeny baby bat came to be separated from her mother, orphaned and alone at just a few days old — but one thing is certain. She found the perfect person to help her.

Karin Lourens

Dr. Karin Lourens runs the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital in South Africa, where the rescued baby bat was given the refuge she so desperately needed. Though the baby bat is extremely little, no bigger than a finger, keeping her cared for is no small task.

Karin Lourens

To ensure that the tiny bat gets all the nutrients she needs, Lourens takes on the duties of Mom — a task requiring feeding sessions every hour around the clock. Lourens uses a makeup sponge soaked in milk to serve the baby bat her meals.

Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital

As if caring for the baby weren't requiring of epic love and dedication as it is, she wouldn't be the only patient like her for long. Not long after the bat's arrival to the hospital, two more rescued babies were taken in by Lourens as well. Now she really has her hands full.

Karin Lourens

Still, these three babies are just the tip of the iceberg. Every year around this time, Lourens and her staff care for hundreds of baby bats found orphaned in the wild — providing each with the round-the-clock care they would otherwise have received from their mothers.

Karin Lourens

When they're finally big and strong enough, after months, the bats are gradually released back into the wild. It's a process that takes one milk-filled makeup sponge at a time.

Karin Lourens

For Lourens, all the effort she puts into helping the little winged babies couldn't be more worth it. "I have done this a hundred times and every time I am awestruck at how amazing they are," Lourens told The Dodo. "They're tiny, perfect beings, and every one with a different personality."

Karin Lourens