Tiny Hummingbird Flies Into Woman's Workshop Asking For Help

Settling in for another day of work in her New England studio, artist Chloe Barcelou was startled to realize she wasn’t alone. Glancing over, she saw a beautiful green hummingbird, barely the size of her palm, who appeared to be in trouble. “I think he came to ask me for help,” Barcelou told The Dodo. “He flew and perched right next to me.”

Instagram/chloebarcelou

Barcelou had spotted hummingbirds flitting around neighborhood gardens, but had never glimpsed one this close. She was amazed at how beautiful he was. But why was this little guy all by himself? And so close to a human? Barcelou knew right away that he must be in need. “I felt surprised to see him in our workshop, but also a bit worried for him because I knew right away he was stuck,” Barcelou said. “I was also excited, in the back of my mind, to be having such a close-up encounter with a hummingbird. It looked like a little fairy!”

Instagram/chloebarcelou

Barcelou and her partner quickly made a sugar-water mixture and, using a spoon, offered some to the bird. The hummingbird happily drank. After about two minutes, his eyes started to open. Barcelou could see the energy flowing back into his body.

Instagram/chloebarcelou

You can watch Barcelou helping the bird here:

