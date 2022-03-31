Tiny Duck Is Obsessed With Giant Girlfriend Three Times His Size

The green-winged teal is one of Shannon Emmel’s favorite ducks, so when the birder heard one had taken up residence at Loch Raven Reservoir, she rushed to see him up close. But when she arrived, the very small duck wasn’t alone. The green-winged teal had a girlfriend — a mallard three times his size. And he was working hard to keep larger ducks away from his beloved.

Shannon Emmel

“I found the green-winged teal, who was easy to spot among the mallards because he is so much smaller,” Emmel told The Dodo. “I found him literally following this one particular mallard all around on the dirt and grass. He followed her everywhere and periodically chased off other mallard males.”

Shannon Emmel

The green-winged teal is one of the smallest ducks in North America, but this little guy seems to know size isn’t everything. Green teals are fast and agile ducks and court their mates with elaborate dances and vocal displays — much more enthusiastic than the mallard drakes’ more laid-back methods. And while it’s common for green-winged teals to stick with other green-winged teals and mallards to hang out with mallards, Emmel observed that this star-crossed pair clearly had a special connection that transcends breed or family.

Shannon Emmel

“It was the sweetest thing I've seen in a while,” Emmel said. “The Green-teal truly appeared 100 percent enamored with this mallard, so everywhere she went, he followed. Eventually, they went into the water and he stayed very close by.” “The female mallard seemed perfectly fine with her little suitor,” she added. “It was such a joy to watch.”

Shannon Emmel