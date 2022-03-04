Tiny Drug-Detection Dog Is Doing His Job The Best He Can
"Everyone who saw him smiled."
Look out, would-be criminals — there’s a new drug-detection dog in town.
And, well, he’s tiny.
The other day, while passing through an airport in Colombia, passenger Agata Fornasa spotted a group of law enforcement officers. And they were not alone.
That day, they were in the company of a teeny-tiny contraband-sniffing Chihuahua who was very much on the job. (He had the vest on to prove it.)
“Standing next to them was a little dog who began to sniff all the suitcases,” Fornasa told The Dodo. “The girls from the duty-free shop told me that his name was Chiqui and that he worked as a drug dog. I thought it was beautiful, so I filmed it.”
Here’s video of Chiqui at work:
Does Chiqui appear to get a little distracted at times, sniffing things that aren't baggage? Sure. But he's trying the best he can, OK?
It's unclear if Chiqui caught any drug traffickers that day — or ever — but he certainly caught his fair share of adoring glances from the passengers.
"Everyone who saw him smiled," Fornasa told The Dodo. "He was very focused on his work. So handsome."