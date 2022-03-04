Tiny Drug-Detection Dog Is Doing His Job The Best He Can

The other day, while passing through an airport in Colombia, passenger Agata Fornasa spotted a group of law enforcement officers. And they were not alone.

That day, they were in the company of a teeny-tiny contraband-sniffing Chihuahua who was very much on the job. (He had the vest on to prove it.)

“Standing next to them was a little dog who began to sniff all the suitcases,” Fornasa told The Dodo. “The girls from the duty-free shop told me that his name was Chiqui and that he worked as a drug dog. I thought it was beautiful, so I filmed it.”

Here’s video of Chiqui at work: