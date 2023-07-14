Tiny Dog Refuses To Leave Street Corner Where He Last Saw His Family

A week before the Fourth of July, a small dog named Nugget mysteriously appeared on a street corner in Southern California. Neighbors had never seen the tiny pup before, but his loyalty to the intersection made it seem like he’d been there all his life. “He must’ve been abandoned on that corner, because he waited right there for his family to come back,” Suzette Hall, founder of Logan’s Legacy dog rescue, told The Dodo. “He was so hopeful. But they never showed up.”

Suzette Hall

Nugget would always return to the intersection no matter where the day led him. One time, a group of Good Samaritans attempted to rescue him by chasing after him. Nugget bolted multiple blocks away, but the faithful pup was right back at his corner by nightfall. Then came the fireworks. “There were so many fireworks because of the Fourth of July,” Hall said. “The fireworks would start, and he’d run away again. But he’d always go right back to his corner. He was so smart.”

Suzette Hall

After nearly a week in the neighborhood, Nugget started getting the lay of the land. He knew how to get back to his street corner after being chased away, and he slowly started realizing that there were helpers around him. One neighbor — a local cat-rescuer friend of Hall’s — noticed Nugget on the street corner and tried to earn his trust. The wary dog avoided the woman until, one day, he realized that she could help him. “He just showed up at her door,” Hall said. “It was like he knew to go to her apartment for help and food.”

Suzette Hall

The woman started leaving dog food out for Nugget, which he would eat throughout the day. Each time he visited, the woman attempted to lure him in, but Nugget refused to be away from his street corner for too long. That’s when she called Logan’s Legacy. “Eventually, we got him trapped, and he was finally saved,” Hall said. “And he just lives up to his name. He’s a little nugget. He’s so cute.”

Suzette Hall

Hall brought Nugget straight to Camino Pet Hospital for a checkup, where he received a clean bill of health and a bunch of new friends. “Everyone is in love with him at the vet,” Hall said. “One of the vet techs taught him to sit, and they give him baths every other day just because he loves baths so much — he just soaks it up.” Nugget’s gained a group of lifelong friends since arriving at Camino Pet Hospital, but he’s still waiting for a family to call his own.

Suzette Hall

For a pup as sweet as Nugget, Hall hopes that he won’t have to wait much longer. “He’s just perfection,” Hall said. “He deserves an amazing family.” While Hall and the rest of Nugget’s caregivers at Camino Pet Hospital search for Nugget’s forever home, they’ll keep cherishing every moment they get to spend with the resilient pup. “To think of how skittish and scared he was compared to now, it’s amazing,” Hall said. “He’s the cutest little guy in the world.”