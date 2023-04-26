Tiny Animal Is So Laidback She Blends In With Whatever's Around Her

At first glance, it is hard to tell what kind of animal Pepperoni is. She loves curling up in a ball, mimicking her favorite stuffed cherry, and falling asleep on her rescuer's shoulder like a fuzzy broach. She’s so cute it’s not even that important that she's actually a tiny one-winged bat. She’s a sweet little fuzz ball, and that’s really all that matters.

Pepperoni was found outside a Pizza Hut back in November 2021 in really bad shape. Someone in the restaurant saw her — a tiny, injured bat lying on the sidewalk — and contacted Second Chances Wildlife Center for help. “She had severe fractures in one of her wings, and the only way to save her life was to amputate her wing,” Brigette Brouillard, founder of Second Chances Wildlife Center, told The Dodo.

It took some time, but Pepperoni was able to heal from her ordeal. She still has some slight head trauma, which contributes to her more laid-back personality than other eastern red bats.

“Sometimes she falls asleep while she eats,” Broullard said. “She has a few places that she likes to hang out in her box. It varies from day to day. She does have one particular stuffed animal cupcake that she really likes. She often lies right on top, next to the cherry. Maybe it’s her friend?”

Pepperoni is an expert at blending in. It’s part of her laid-back personality. She loves finding something soft that complements her and curling up on it or next to it. She can blend in and watch the world go by in peace. She really is the most easygoing little animal around.

