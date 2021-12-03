Thoughtful Cat Keeps Making 'Nests' For Her Pregnant Mom

Ever since Luna’s family adopted her, she and her mom have basically been joined at the hip.

“Me and her have the best bond,” Samantha Smith, Luna’s mom, told The Dodo. “She is so loving, always follows me around! Everyone who visits loves Luna even if they don’t like cats!”

Since Luna and her mom are so close, it didn’t take her long to realize that her mom was pregnant. In fact, Smith is pretty sure Luna knew even before she herself did. All throughout her pregnancy, Luna was so loving and attentive, even more so than usual — and as her mom’s due date approached, Luna decided she needed to start preparing for the arrival of the new baby.

Around five months into her mom’s pregnancy, Luna started dragging items of clothing into a little pile at 3:30 a.m., meowing loudly the entire time. When her mom would get up in the morning, she’d find Luna sitting by her newly formed “nest” — made with love for her mom to have the baby in.