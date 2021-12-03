Thoughtful Cat Keeps Making 'Nests' For Her Pregnant Mom
“It started as here and there, but the closer I got to my due date, it was every single night" 💕
Ever since Luna’s family adopted her, she and her mom have basically been joined at the hip.
“Me and her have the best bond,” Samantha Smith, Luna’s mom, told The Dodo. “She is so loving, always follows me around! Everyone who visits loves Luna even if they don’t like cats!”
Since Luna and her mom are so close, it didn’t take her long to realize that her mom was pregnant. In fact, Smith is pretty sure Luna knew even before she herself did. All throughout her pregnancy, Luna was so loving and attentive, even more so than usual — and as her mom’s due date approached, Luna decided she needed to start preparing for the arrival of the new baby.
Around five months into her mom’s pregnancy, Luna started dragging items of clothing into a little pile at 3:30 a.m., meowing loudly the entire time. When her mom would get up in the morning, she’d find Luna sitting by her newly formed “nest” — made with love for her mom to have the baby in.
“It started as here and there, but the closer I got to my due date, it was every single night,” Smith said. “I would get up and give her cuddles and kisses … and tell her I appreciated her nest!”
Luna just wanted to make sure her mom was ready for the new baby, and making nests was the best way she knew how to help. For some reason, she always made the nests around 3:30 a.m. — and apparently, her instincts were correct, because Smith ended up giving birth at 3:18 a.m. Somehow, Luna knew.
Finally, after months of waiting, Luna got to meet her new baby brother — but she wasn’t as impressed as her mom thought she would be.
“She was not happy at all [that] this was the final result, but she is definitely warming up to little bucko," Smith said.
Luna loves her mom so much and just wanted to make sure she was prepared to welcome a baby into the world, and in time, her family is sure she’ll grow to be obsessed with the new baby, too.