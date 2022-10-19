This ‘Terrifying’ Animal Is Probably Somewhere In Your Home Right Now

Try to remain calm. But there’s a pretty good chance that, somewhere in your home right now, this animal is on the prowl — eager to fill his belly. And he might not be alone.

Scary as this image might be at first, it’s really not as ghoulish as it seems. This is actually a close-up photo of an ant’s face. That’s right, an ant.

Photographer Eugenijus Kavaliauskas used a micro lens to capture the eye-catching insect portrait, and it’s certainly been turning heads. Recently, Kavaliauskas’ photo was awarded “Image of Distinction” in camera-maker Nikon’s 2022 Photomicrography Competition.

That said, it still has people online shifting in their seats.

“Bro, that’s terrifying,” one Twitter user wrote. Others seem to agree: