Meet The Rescue Dog From Istanbul Inspiring Goodness

Jaime and Stephen Turgyan had only one requirement when it came to bringing home a new dog: he had to get along with their cats. So, when they saw a video of a cat literally holding the leash of a little white rescue dog, who was calm and cool as a cucumber, they knew that dog was the one.

His name was Finnegan, and he'd been living on the streets of Istanbul, fighting for his life when he was rescued. Despite all he had been through, he made himself right at home within the Turgyan family. (Yes, including his cat siblings!) Just days before bringing him home, Jaime and Stephen got heartbreaking news that they could not have children, and Finnegan was the "fur ball of love" their family had been missing.

Finnegan’s story was chosen as the winner of our Month of Goodness contest with Canidae, where we sought out stories about how our pets have brought goodness into our lives. For the Turgyans, Finnegan showed them there’s still so much to be grateful for, no matter what you’ve been through. Besides appearing in the video above, the family took home a year’s supply of Canidae dog food for Finnegan — which will keep the good times going all through 2021.

