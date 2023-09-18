The world becomes a little brighter when you welcome a pet into your life. That was surely the case for entertainment reporter Andy Lalwani when he adopted his tri-colored corgi, Oliver. ​​Lalwani has loved dogs ever since he was a kid; in 2019 he realized his life was comfy and stable enough to raise a puppy of his own.

He met Oliver on Valentine's Day, and in line with the holiday, Lalwani immediately fell in love with the little corgi — his new forever valentine. Though confident in his choice, Lalwani was certain Oliver was perfect for him on the car ride back home. "It was just a fun car ride on the way back, having a little puppy on the parking shift, just sleeping," he gushes. "And I'm like, ‘Okay, cool. This is going to be great.' He fell asleep in my hoodie and I thought, 'He's so, so tiny.'"

As Oliver grew, Lalwani got a better sense of his personality. He quickly learned that the little corgi loves being around people, even more than other animals. This was a huge relief for Lalwani. Finding a dog who loves people just as much as he does felt refreshing. “It just feels like an extension of myself,” he says. Oliver loves being toted around on errands with his loving parent and meeting so many new friends. "It just brings a smile to people's faces when they see him," Lalwani says. "If I'm walking him in the morning, we're always stopped by somebody and it just makes their day."