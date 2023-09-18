This Reporter Found His Forever Valentine With His Adorable Corgi
"He's been the love of my life."
The world becomes a little brighter when you welcome a pet into your life. That was surely the case for entertainment reporter Andy Lalwani when he adopted his tri-colored corgi, Oliver. Lalwani has loved dogs ever since he was a kid; in 2019 he realized his life was comfy and stable enough to raise a puppy of his own.
He met Oliver on Valentine's Day, and in line with the holiday, Lalwani immediately fell in love with the little corgi — his new forever valentine. Though confident in his choice, Lalwani was certain Oliver was perfect for him on the car ride back home. "It was just a fun car ride on the way back, having a little puppy on the parking shift, just sleeping," he gushes. "And I'm like, ‘Okay, cool. This is going to be great.' He fell asleep in my hoodie and I thought, 'He's so, so tiny.'"
As Oliver grew, Lalwani got a better sense of his personality. He quickly learned that the little corgi loves being around people, even more than other animals. This was a huge relief for Lalwani. Finding a dog who loves people just as much as he does felt refreshing. “It just feels like an extension of myself,” he says. Oliver loves being toted around on errands with his loving parent and meeting so many new friends. "It just brings a smile to people's faces when they see him," Lalwani says. "If I'm walking him in the morning, we're always stopped by somebody and it just makes their day."
Oliver being a "people's dog" also helped when Lalwani met his current boyfriend, Ernesto, just one year after adopting the pup. Upon introducing them, Lalwani immediately knew the three were going to work out great together (a worry most pet parents can identify with). "It was just so seamless when it came to the two of them," he says. After a few dates, Ernesto met Oliver and Lalwani saw the two click instantly. When it comes to Oliver, Lalwani believes anyone who’s around in his life should care for Oliver as well. “It's a sign of respect and I think my boyfriend Ernesto just did that and more when it came to my pet," he says.
The similarities between Oliver and Lalwani were obvious from the start, but what confirmed they were a perfect fit was how easily Oliver fell into his dad's lifestyle. "I got very lucky. You can be the person who sleeps in until 12:30 in the afternoon and he will do the same as you," he explains.
Oliver also loves a cozy night in watching movies, and, to Lalwani's surprise, the corgi is invested in whatever he's watching just as much as him. Oliver probably won't cuddle with Lalwani on the couch or lick his face first thing in the morning, but the corgi is always ready to just hang out — no matter what Lalwani is doing. The only thing he seems to be disinterested in is walking. Like most corgis, he will protest when he's over it. “I find myself carrying him pretty often,” he says.
With Oliver being so low to the ground and giving up on the act of walking whenever he can, Lalwani takes care to keep their home especially clean and dust-free. He advises pet owners to invest in a cordless vacuum to clean up fur, dust, and dirt with ease. He also takes time to care for Oliver’s health by making sure he gets enough playtime outside — if given the chance, Oliver will play fetch for hours — and feeding him the best dog food and treats that support his body.
