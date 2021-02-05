2 min read This Photo Of 'Man Running In Snow' Isn't What It Seems "Mind blown"

Nothing to see here — just a run-of-the-mill photo of some person running along a snowy trail. Or is it?

If you haven’t realized yet, this photo is actually an accidental optical illusion making the rounds on social media in recent days. What appears at first to be a person, pictured from behind, is actually a dog from the front. “Mind blown,” one Twitter user wrote. “First a boy with a backpack running through the woods. Then the big fluffy dog, awesome,” added another. Once you see the pup, it all becomes clear.

Did the dog intend on making this mind-bending image? Likely, no. Is this dog a very good boy or girl regardless? Most certainly, yes.