This Photo Of 3 Camouflaged Snakes Is Stumping Everyone Who Sees It

Recently, a dog owner in Fairfax County, Virginia, was walking around a wooded area near their home when they just barely spotted three scaly visitors camouflaged among the leaves. Concerned for the safety of themselves and their pet, the person called K2C Wildlife Encounters, LLC for experienced backup. When wildlife control operators arrived, they saw the hidden snakes — but just barely. “Look what happens when you have copperheads in leaves,” K2C Wildlife Encounters wrote in a Facebook post. “Magic, they disappear!”

Facebook/K2C Wildlife Encounters, LLC

In case you’re still looking, here’s a bit of help:

Facebook/K2C Wildlife Encounters, LLC

Carefully, wildlife control personnel used tongs and hooks to move the copperheads into a bucket. The snakes were then relocated to a safer environment, farther from humans and pets.

Facebook/K2C Wildlife Encounters, LLC