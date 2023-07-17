This Photo Of 3 Camouflaged Snakes Is Stumping Everyone Who Sees It
Watch where you step!
Recently, a dog owner in Fairfax County, Virginia, was walking around a wooded area near their home when they just barely spotted three scaly visitors camouflaged among the leaves.
Concerned for the safety of themselves and their pet, the person called K2C Wildlife Encounters, LLC for experienced backup.
When wildlife control operators arrived, they saw the hidden snakes — but just barely.
“Look what happens when you have copperheads in leaves,” K2C Wildlife Encounters wrote in a Facebook post. “Magic, they disappear!”
In case you’re still looking, here’s a bit of help:
Carefully, wildlife control personnel used tongs and hooks to move the copperheads into a bucket. The snakes were then relocated to a safer environment, farther from humans and pets.
Experts from K2C Wildlife Encounters are happy that, in this case, the snakes made it to safety. According to LiveScience, copperheads are the most likely snakes to bite people in the U.S., but their venom is mild. These snakes play a pivotal role in their ecosystem, as they help control rodent populations.
“Snakes are often demonized in the media, and then myths and urban legends play on those created fears,” Bonnie Keller, K2C Wildlife Encounters cofounder, told The Dodo. “Snakes of any species are much less likely to cause you harm than a dog, horse, cat [or] even a rabbit.”
Keller encourages anyone who lives in an area with snakes to educate themselves on their scaly neighbors. That way, snakes like these will have a better chance at life in the wild.
“Learn about your local snakes so that you understand what they look like and where they are most likely to be found,” Keller said. “Knowledge is power.”