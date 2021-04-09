People Are Pretty Stumped Over What Looks Like A Flying Cat

When Bob White was younger, he used to love doing The New York Times Crossword puzzle with his dad. One clue that often seemed to come up was “Hawaiian goose,” for which the answer is "nene." White wondered if he would ever actually get to see a nene out in the wild, and recently, he finally got his chance.

White was at the Haleakala National Park headquarters in Maui, Hawaii, when he suddenly spotted a nene flying overhead. This was finally his chance. He went to grab his camera, but by that point the bird was already past him. He tried to take a picture anyway — but ended up catching the bird from kind of a weird angle.

Afterwards, White looked at the photo — and couldn’t help but smile at what he had accidentally captured.