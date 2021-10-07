This Little Dog Peeking Over A Fence Is Making People Uncomfortable

This is Junebug. She’s a curious little dog with an outsized personality. But, yeah, she can seem a bit intense.

This photo of the 4-pound pup has been making the rounds online in recent days. In it, Junebug is seen peering over the top of a tall fence, fixing what appears to be a rather ghoulish gaze on the viewer.

“Never been more scared of a dog,” one person sharing the image tweeted. Here’s a closer look.

The photo of Junebug went viral. And since then, people online have likened her appearance to that of Beetlejuice, the Joker and even that scary clown from "It." Is her expression somewhat spooky? Well, yes. But in reality, there’s nothing scary at all about Junebug.

The Dodo was able to track down Junebug’s owner, Tim K., to learn about their “scary” dog and the viral pic. And sure enough, that menacing vibe people seem to sense in Junebug doesn’t align with reality. She’s actually a perfect angel. “Junebug is, without a doubt, the sweetest dog you could ever meet,” Tim said. “She loves people. And everyone who meets her falls in love with her. She’s just the sweetest little thing in the world.” To be fair, though, Junebug sometimes looks a tad disgruntled — even when she’s not.

But how is Junebug peeking over such a tall fence in the pic above? There’s a sweet explanation behind that, too. “We have a privacy fence in our backyard,” Tim said. “Every once in a while, Junebug wants to see what’s happening on the other side of the fence, and I’ll pick her up and hold her. We let her look over.” Tim’s wife snapped the picture, which he decided to share with a dog-loving community online. “For us, it was just a cute photo,” he added. “It wasn’t until people started commenting … she’s got such an intense look on her face.” But that’s just Junebug.

