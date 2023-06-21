This Is The Best Pet For You Based On Your Star Sign

When you’re an animal lover and suddenly find room in your home and heart for a new pet, it can be hard to figure out who to welcome into your family. There are so many animals out there in need of homes. How do you choose just one to adopt? Sometimes your gut will tell you. Sometimes it depends on where you live and the kind of time you have. But if you’re still struggling with the decision, there's another tool to help you decide: the stars. Our astrological signs can teach us more about ourselves — why not also help us choose a new friend to adopt? Shelters and rescues have all kinds of different animals who are just waiting for you to notice them. Here are some of the best pets for you based on your star sign.

Aquarius (January 20th - February 18th): Pigs

People born under the Aquarius sign can find themselves getting bored easily and love a challenge, which is why adopting a pig could be perfect. Pigs are very intelligent and can be stubborn, just like you. If you’re an Aquarius who has a lot of land and time on your hands, do some research and see if a pig might be a good fit for you. Remember, there’s no such thing as a mini pig. They’re big and a little rambunctious, but will also bring you so much joy. Another challenge worth taking on could be an anxious dog or a senior dog who needs some extra love. Since Aquarians love fighting for a cause, you also might do well adopting any animal who is misunderstood, like a pit bull who’s been overlooked at the shelter for a long time. Any animal who you can fight for is the perfect candidate to be your new best friend.

Pisces (February 19th - March 20th): Fish

Pisces is the water sign whose symbol is two fish — so it’s only fitting that the perfect pet for you is a fish! Besides the obvious connection, fish are a good choice for a Pisces because of your gentle nature and creative mind. You’ll put your whole heart and soul into building the perfect habitat for your fish and do the research to make sure they have the space and accessories they need to thrive. Pisces are compassionate and intuitive, so just because you can’t cuddle your fish doesn’t mean you won’t form a connection with them. You’re all in on the ones you love. Cats also make great Pisces pets because no matter how long it takes them to settle in, you’ll never stop doing what you need to do to make them feel comfortable and win their love.

Aries (March 21st - April 19th): Big Dogs

Aries are super enthusiastic and young at heart, just like a big dog. You’re confident, bold and can sometimes be a little impulsive, just like so many of the larger dogs bounding around the local shelters. Have someone there introduce you to any of their big dogs, and you’ll find they act like puppies no matter how old they get. You and your new adventure buddy can take on the world together one giant leap at a time. Any kind of dog who loves exercise and needs a lot of activity is also an excellent fit for an Aries. You can go on runs and blow off steam together.

Taurus (April 20th - May 20th): Chickens

As a Taurus, you love being outside and having a routine, which is why a group of chickens would fit perfectly into your life. Caring for your flock of chickens will be a consistent and relaxing part of your day, and you can enjoy some fresh air while you hang out with them as they roam around and explore. Backyard chickens for the win! A small dog who loves to be spoiled would be a perfect fit for a Taurus, too. You can treat them like a king or queen, the same way you love being treated.

Gemini (May 21st - June 20th): Birds

As a super social air sign, the perfect pet for a Gemini is any kind of rescued bird. Geminis are curious, adaptable and not a fan of the conventional, which is why you’ll really love having a bird as your new companion. They’ll keep you on your toes, and you’ll never quite know what to expect from them next. You can even teach them to talk, which will stimulate both your desire to socialize and your superior intellect. Cats are also a great fit for Geminis. They’ll easily adapt into your busy and sometimes hectic life, and you’ll always have someone patiently waiting for you in the shadows when you come home at the end of the day.

Cancer (June 21st - July 22nd): Guinea Pigs

As a Cancer, you’re emotional and sweet once someone gets to know you but a little guarded before that, which is why guinea pigs are the perfect pet for you. They’re social animals, and a lot of people don’t see them for who they really are — sound familiar? They need lots of cuddles and attention, which is a great fit for you. They also won’t mind being alone for a bit when you need to go off and do your thing. It may seem like an odd choice, but it’s actually a perfect match. Give the guinea pigs a chance! A smaller dog who needs some time to warm up and get comfortable would also be a great fit for a Cancer. They’ll follow you around and let you take them everywhere you go — what more could you want?

Leo (July 23rd - August 22nd): Cats

Leos are confident and love being the center of attention, so you need a pet who’s going to be OK with you taking the limelight — like a cat. Cats are calm and cool, just like a Leo, and you’ll be so proud to show off your gorgeous, lionlike best friend to everyone who asks about them … and even people who don’t. You can obsess over your cat as much as you’d like, and they’ll totally let you. It’s the perfect match. Another great choice for Leos are, of course, any kind of dog, specifically super social dogs who love meeting new people. Ask your local shelter to introduce you to the friendliest, most attention-hungry dogs they’ve got. Those pups are your perfect match and will be the star of any dog park.

Virgo (August 23rd - September 22nd): Bunnies

Virgos are loyal, careful and can be a little shy, just like bunnies. Adopting a bunny or two requires a lot of planning and research to make sure you’re giving your new friend everything they could possibly need, which won’t be a problem for a super organized Virgo. Your new bunny friends will definitely thrive under your care. As an earth sign, any kind of farm animal who allows you to follow a schedule and get outside could be a good choice for you, as well.

Libra (September 23rd - October 22nd): Small Dogs

Libras are extremely social and hate being alone — and you’ll never be alone again if you adopt a small dog. Your ideal pet is a portable pup you can bring everywhere with you. Your new little pal will be the perfect conversation starter and allow you both to make lots of new friends wherever you go. Head to your local shelter, and you’re sure to find tons of smaller dogs who are dying to meet you. For a smart and charming Libra, any kind of dog is really your best bet when it comes to adopting a new family member. You sometimes have trouble making decisions and therefore lean towards what makes the most sense, and dogs are a classic choice, so you really can’t go wrong.

Scorpio (October 23rd - November 21st): Snakes

Scorpios are often seen as guarded and can sometimes get a bad rap, but underneath they’re super affectionate and passionate. So, adopt a snake! A snake will seem like a perfect choice for a mysterious Scorpio and will give you a chance to show everyone that both you and snakes are just misunderstood. Your bravery will allow you to overcome any fears you have about handling a snake, and once you get to know your new friend, you’ll realize they love just as fiercely as you do. Any other kinds of pets who may be seen as quirky, like a pet rat, would be the perfect choice for you as a Scorpio.

Sagittarius (November 22nd - December 21st): Lizards

As a free-spirited Sagittarius, you may want to consider adopting a lizard. After all, you’ve never been conventional. You can find ways to safely spend time with your scaly new best friend outside, and, as a fire sign, why not have a pet who requires some heat? You can be one of those people who walks around with their lizard casually hanging out on their shoulder. That definitely feels like a Sagittarius move. For someone who loves to be outside and be one with nature, an active, adventure-loving dog might be the perfect choice for you, as well.

Capricorn (December 22nd - January 19th): Senior Dogs