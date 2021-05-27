4 min read This Hairless Pug Is Absolutely Perfect “My favorite thing in the world is people seeing her ... It’s either pure horror or instant adoration.”

When people first see Dorothy, they are often shocked, confused and completely overwhelmed by how absolutely adorable she is — and that’s because Dorothy is a hairless pug.

“My favorite thing in the world is people seeing her and reacting,” Micah Williams, Dorothy’s mom, told The Dodo. “It’s either pure horror or instant adoration.” Dorothy doesn’t have a skin condition or anything. Her hairlessness isn’t temporary. She was born this way, she’s always been this way, and her family absolutely wouldn’t have her any other way.

Dorothy is definitely a pug mixed with some hairless breed of some kind, but for the most part, her lineage is a total mystery. “We got a dog DNA test and we got 87.5 percent pug [and] 13 percent terrier or other, so no answer there,” Williams said.

Regardless, Dorothy’s family loves her exactly the way she is, and her hairlessness really doesn’t get in the way of her living her life — she just has to layer up a bit when it gets cold. “When I got her, we lived in Phoenix, so we didn’t have to worry too much about clothing,” Williams said. “However, we moved to Chicago about eight years ago, so [she] requires copious amounts of sweaters, dog onesies and puffy coats in the winter.”

Aside from her adorable bald body, Dorothy is just a typical pug. She always looks a little annoyed even when she’s not, she loves snacks and, overall, she’s a total love bug.

“Despite the looks on her face, she is the sweetest dog ever,” Williams said. “She loves to snort, snuggle, eat and sleep — apparently she got the full pug personality!”

Dorothy looks a little different than most other pugs, and that just makes her so unique. She definitely gets a lot of attention when she’s out and about, and for Dorothy, there’s nothing more wonderful than that.

