No One Can Figure Out What This Flying Thing Is

Jan Allen was out and about one day taking photos of wildlife and was determined to get some good shots. She had her telephoto lens all ready to go and was feeling pretty good about her skills that day.

Suddenly, she saw a type of bird called a Mississippi kite flying overhead, and decided she would try and capture the perfect photo of the bird. She took out her camera and took a few shots, figuring at least a few had to be pretty spot on.

She went to look at the photos — and saw one that she couldn’t help but laugh at.