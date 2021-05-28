No One Can Figure Out What This Flying Thing Is
Can you guess? 👀
Jan Allen was out and about one day taking photos of wildlife and was determined to get some good shots. She had her telephoto lens all ready to go and was feeling pretty good about her skills that day.
Suddenly, she saw a type of bird called a Mississippi kite flying overhead, and decided she would try and capture the perfect photo of the bird. She took out her camera and took a few shots, figuring at least a few had to be pretty spot on.
She went to look at the photos — and saw one that she couldn’t help but laugh at.
“This was the only one that came out well-focused,” Allen told The Dodo.
It definitely wasn’t the perfect photo of a bird. In fact, it barely even looked like she’d photographed a bird at all. The strange flying object in the center of the picture looked more like a plane, or a weird bug, or maybe even an alien spaceship, but definitely not a bird.
“I thought, ‘Good photo of a stealth bomber,’” Allen said.
Allen ended up with at least one photo of the Mississippi kite looking like an actual bird — but the weird-mystery-object one still ended up being everyone’s favorite.