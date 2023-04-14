This Dog Is Going Viral For Looking Exactly Like A Famous Cartoon Pup

While Bayley’s family might not have noticed her resemblance to a certain famous cartoon dog as she was growing up, it didn’t take the internet long to figure it out. Now, Bayley is famous herself — all because she looks exactly like Snoopy.

Snoopy, a member of the Peanuts gang, is supposed to be a beagle. Bayley is a sheepadoodle, a cross between an English sheepdog and a poodle, and yet the pair look exactly alike, from their coloring to the shape of their faces to their adorable little noses. Snoopy and Bayley are basically twins.

shutterstock/on demand vectora

As soon as people figured out that Bayley is the real-life Snoopy, the internet went nuts. Now, Bayley has tens of thousands of followers on Instagram, and her new fans can’t get enough of her.

Besides her uncanny resemblance to Snoopy, Bayley is just a normal pup. She loves playing with toys, celebrating holidays with her family and eating the occasional pup cup. She’s just a big, fluffy lovebug, and maybe a tad bit less mischievous than Snoopy.

Bayley and Snoopy look a lot alike, and they do have one big personality trait in common, too — how much they love their families. Bayley should be proud to look like Snoopy, and there’s no doubt that her family is proud of her, too.