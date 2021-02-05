3 min read This Colorful 'Trash' Found On Beaches Is Actually Alive Whoa 😲

There’s nothing more disheartening than spotting garbage on an otherwise pristine sandy beach. But not everything that seems likes seaside trash truly is trash. In some cases, it’s actually alive.

Recently, park officials from Texas’ Padre Island National Seashore took to social media, sharing the image above along with a surprising bit of info. “Have you ever been out walking the beach, perhaps picking up trash and you come across something that looks like this?” the post reads. “We often get asked what this is, and more often people assume that it’s trash.” Though it may look like colorful rope, it is, in fact, a type of coral called sea whip.

Wikimedia

According to park officials, sea whip comes in a variety of colors, and can be found washed ashore from New Jersey to the Gulf of Mexico. “The colored pieces are the tiny colonies of polyps that make up the living part of the coral,” officials wrote.

By the time sea whip winds up onshore, it may have reached the end of its life cycle. So, experts recommend to just let it be. Though, armed with the truth, now people can appreciate these wonders for what they really are. As park officials put it:



“The next time you’re out for a stroll on the beach, look for the sea whip and remember, it’s not trash!”