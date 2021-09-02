This Pet Party Wants To Help 3,500 Rescue Animals Find Their Forever Homes

At The Dodo, we believe in some pretty straightforward things. Pets = good. Parties = also good. Therefore pets + parties = very very good. That’s why the annual Pet Food Express Pet Fair (now in its 11th year) is an animal lover’s paradise, combining adoptions of rescue animals like dogs, cats, lizards, and more, plus speakers, giveaways, and an all around celebration of pets the weekend of September 11-12.

Formerly known as the Bay Area Pet Fair, the event is a recurring drive to place rescue pets from California shelters and adoption centers in their forever homes, and is the largest pet adoption event in the country. After being virtual-only last year, the 2021 fair will be online and in-person, with a more ambitious adoption target than ever: to place 3,500 pets in their forever homes, up from last year’s record of 2,989. The fair is teaming up with over 100 shelters and rescues across California to show off more than 7,000 adoptable animals, so if you’re considering adding to your family, you’ve got a good chance of finding your new BFF.

Virtual adoptions will be taking place online throughout the entire month, with opportunities to view pets available at different California shelters. Pet Food Express will also be running an online sweepstakes from September 1-12 (where you can enter to win a trip to Audacity Live with Coldplay in LA, plus hotels, airfare, and more). And on adoption weekend (September 11-12) they’ll host virtual speakers such as vets, trainers, and other animal specialists like Jackson Galaxy, Animal Planet’s resident cat expert.

Meanwhile, attendees of the in-person adoption events happening at 20 Pet Food Express stores September 11-12 will get the chance to visit with adorable pets and get hands-on interaction to see if there’s a match. (For a full map of the participating Pet Food Express stores that will be hosting pop-up events, click here.)

Everyone who takes home a new family member, whether in person or online, will receive a free “wag bag,” courtesy of Pet Food Express and their generous sponsors, that’ll contain goodies to help care for your pet. They’ll also donate $25 to the animal shelter to help continue their good work. For more info and to sign up, check out Pet Food Express’s website. Happy adopting!